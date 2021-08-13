Bhuj -The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha's period war film leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram in HD formats

A few minutes back, we had reported that Nayanthara's Netrikann has been leaked online and now another film has become the victim of piracy in the form of , , , and Ammy Virk starrer, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film, which is scheduled to premiere at 5: 30 pm on Disney + Hotstar, has been leaked online on pirated sites like Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and others. Well, this leak may affect the streaming giant as it will hamper the legal way viewership of the film. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other stars who publicly confessed their regret of doing THESE films

For those unaware, Bhuj is based on the life of Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), who was in-charge of the Bhuj Airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the army during the war. While portrays the character of an Indian spy named Heena Rehman, Sonakshi Sinha is seen as a social worker named Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. Vijay Karnik, with the help of the local women, reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat. Also Read - BREAKING! Sidharth Malhotra drops CRUCIAL DEETS about the premise and release of Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet [EXCLUSIVE]

Vijay earlier expressed his happiness of Ajay Devgn playing him in the film and said, "We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only and only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad he’s on board." The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and also features and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles. Also Read - 4 times Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn proved he is the 'King of south remakes' with earth-shattering box office numbers