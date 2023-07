Actress Bhumi Pednekar and rumoured beau Yash Kataria were seen together tonight. Both of them wore black. The actress was in a black dress while he chose a tight black tee with denims. Unlike the airport, where he made a dash for the car, Yash Kataria looked a lot at ease here. Her sister Samiksha Pednekar and some friends were also with them. Bhumi Pednekar wore a tube dress and wore her hair down in a cute manner. The actress did not seem fazed by the paparazzi. It looks like the alleged couple are becoming more comfortable with the media around them... Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar spotted at the airport along with alleged beau Yash Kataria; duo make the quickest exit [Watch Video]

Take a look at video of Bhumi Pednekar, Yash Kataria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This is the first time that Bhumi Pednekar has come into the limelight for her dating life. She had been single for a long time. Fans will remember that she linked very briefly to Vicky Kaushal in the year 2019. This happened after the release of his first hit, Uri-The Surgical Strike. Some days back, the alleged couple were clicked at the airport as they came back from a vacation. But the man made a dash for her car. It seems things are quite serious between the two. They might even get engaged soon as per rumours. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Apart from Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, we want THESE Indian beauties on the red carpet

It seems it was Jackky Bhagnani who got Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria introduced. He is a real estate developer. The two got attention after the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. He had come with her for the function. While exiting, he was seen in her car giving her an alleged goodbye kiss. The video went viral on YouTube. Yash Kataria is making properties in Mumbai and Pune. Bhumi Pednekar is on a high. She picked up a lot of awards for her work in the film Badhaai Do. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards complete winners list: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do make clean sweeps with lots of wins