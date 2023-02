Bhumi Pednekar is apparently in love. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress has made news after a video of her being kissed passionately by a mystery man is doing the rounds on social media. It seems the man is real estate builder Yash Kataria. The gentleman is from a realty projects that is making projects all over India. In the clip, Bhumi Pednekar is shown exiting the reception party of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. She gets into her car and Yash Kataria sees her off with a liplock. A man tries to block the view but the clip of him smooching the actress has gone viral. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reception: Alia Bhatt in Sawan Gandhi creation, Kareena Kapoor Khan picks Manish Malhotra – Who wore what at the grand do



It seems the actress met via common friends. Yash Kataria is also known to Bhumi Pednekar's good friends Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. It seems people in the industry are aware that they are a couple. They are extremely serious about one another, and marriage might be on the cards in a year or so as per rumors.

Bhumi Pednekar has always kept her personal life private. In fact, Karan Johar had teased her about the same on Koffee With Karan. At the reception, she stunned in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit. Bhumi Pednekar is hailed as one of the finest young actresses around. Her work in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya and others have made critics gush over her. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding was followed by the nuptials of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It is being said that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani might tie the knot by a year or so.

Bhumi Pednekar was once linked to Vicky Kaushal. But both parties had immediately denied the news. Yash Kataria was also present for the wedding reception. It seems the two could not stay away from each other.