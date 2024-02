Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She has given some amazing performances on the big screen and has proved that she can carry out any kind of character well. The lady has now opened up about something very sensitive. She will now be seen in Bhakshak which is the story about a journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime with her reporting. The movie also stars Sai Tamhankar, Aditya Srivastava, Sanjay Mishra and others. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar: B-town actresses nail the feather trend look

Bhumi recalls being touched inappropriately at the age of 14

Bhumi spoke to Hauterrfly and recalled an unfortunate incident that happened to her when she was just 14 years old. She said that she remembers it clearly that in Bandra when the fairs used to happen she used to go with her family. She was 14 years old at that time and while she was walking somebody kept pinching her ass. She said she knew what was happening and she looked back to see who was it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and more celebs who pushed their boundaries with path-breaking roles

However, she could not see anyone because it was quite crowded and it was difficult to know who did it. She added, "Somebody tried touching me inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid. Though I was with my family, there also was a whole bunch of kids from my building as well."

She mentioned that she did not say thing as she was thrown off by what had happened. She said that she still remembers that poking and pinching and the body remembers it. She added that one cannot get over these traumas.

Talking about Bhakshak, the film is slated to release on Netflix on February 9, 2024. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Meri Patna Ka Remak with Arjun Kapoor. Bhumi was last seen in Thank You For Coming with Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and others.