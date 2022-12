Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Govinda Naam Mera recently which was released on the OT platform, skipping the theatres. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy movie with a touch of suspense. Bhumi played the role of Govinda's wife in the movie. The actress recently talked about the pay disparity in Bollywood between actors and actresses. She also talked about how it existed in the west too. It happened when the pay disparity topic was discussed at a round table conference also that included other Bollywood beauties. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif STOPPED at the airport gate by CRPF officer for security check; gets brutally trolled

Bhumi Pednekar's statement on pay disparity is going viral in Entertainment News. It comes after talked about the pay disparity in Bollywood. Bhumi sat down alongside her fellow Bollywood ladies , , and Alaya F. Sharing her thoughts on the pay disparity, Bhumi shared that she might have Rs 100-200 crores in her kitty but she won't be paid similar to that of her male counterpart. The actress said that the situation won't change with just the women voicing their opinions but has to be done on and from every aspect.

Bhumi Pednekar also talked about how the west, that is, Hollywood also had a pay disparity and yet their lead actors stood up for them. "The disparity was also in the west but the men there stood up for women. They said either they will take a pay cut or get them the same remuneration," Bhumi said while adding that while she doesn't need anyone to stand up for her, there has been no acknowledgement on the subject so far, reports Indian Express.

Bhumi Pednekar expresses her disappointment

The Ladykiller actress revealed that the producers expect her to be thankful for being cast in the film. Bhumi differs on that aspect saying that they approached or cast her due to her credibility. However, she was always presented with films as opportunities. Huma Qureshi and Rakulpreet echoed her sentiments.