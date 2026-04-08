Bhumi Pednekar reveals SECRETS behind her weight loss and career choices: 'My body comes before film roles'

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her career, health, and weight loss journey, emphasising staying true to her craft, prioritising well-being, and overcoming misconceptions about her transformation.

Bhumi Pednekar worked as a casting assistant at Yash Raj Films before stepping into acting in 2015. The actress has recently explained her changing priorities because she now considers her health and well-being to be more important than her film projects. The actor interviewed with ANI at the International Film Festival Delhi IFFD 2026 to share his career path together with his health status and work-related decision-making process.

Also Read How Thank You For Coming actress Bhumi Pednekar lost 30 kgs in 4 months, check her fat to fit journey

Bhumi’s take on success and staying authentic

The actor described her life experiences and the wisdom she gained from them. She stressed the value of remaining loyal to one's skill as opposed to pursuing transient significance in the field.

Bhumi gave a reflective statement about her personal definition of success. She said, “I think the biggest thing is that you should not stay relevant; you should just stay true to your craft, because relevance is very short-lived. And it's exhausting. How long will you keep staying relevant? What's important is finding what your true talent is, understanding the artist in you. And constantly doing riyaz so that that never goes."

What did Bhumi say about her recent weight loss?

She discussed her recent weight reduction and the change in her priorities. "I was doing this for many years, where I was increasing my weight, reducing it. Now I have reduced it a little, because as a woman, as your age increases, your body's ability to take that weight gain and weight loss reduces. So now I prioritise my health and my body over the parts, because at some age, women have to start doing that,” she said.

Bhumi reveals people had misunderstandings regarding...

In a discussion with Soha Ali Khan earlier this year, Bhumi also addressed the presumptions around her weight reduction. She talked about the misunderstandings people had and the physical difficulties she encountered. Recalling that phase, she said, “So basically, for this other character, I lost a lot of weight. I was in hospital recovering from dengue. I lost 12 kg and half my hair. The pain you go through is unmatched. It was Diwali, and people were bursting crackers, while I had a splitting headache until I reached the hospital.”

She also mentioned how her long-term discipline is frequently disregarded. “People have even asked me if I’ve had a rib removed. What about the fact that I’ve put 10 years into working out and eating right?” she said. Highlighting the direct nature of such questions, she added, “In Delhi, women straight up come to me and ask, ‘Aapne bhi Ozempic ya Mounjaro liya hai?’”. She further clarified her stance, saying, “I know enough people who have taken Ozempic and genuinely needed that medical assistance, so I will never judge anyone for it” and added, “But the fact is, I lost 40 kg and more without injectables.”

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