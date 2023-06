Bhumi Pednekar and her beau Yash Kataria were seen today at the airport. The couple have rarely been spotted in the public. The Badhaai Do actress likes to keep her personal life personal. It looked like they were returning from somewhere. Yash Kataria literally dashed out to get avoided by being clicked by the paps. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar made sure that the paps only got a couple of pictures. The actress was clear that she did not wish to be photographed with him in public. With their relationship being in the nascent stage, the two are taking care to keep it under wraps. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Apart from Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, we want THESE Indian beauties on the red carpet

Take a look at the video of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The two were first clicked together at the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. They had attended it together. The paps had got a video where he went to drop her to the car and apparently gave her a kiss. The clip shared went viral all over channels. It seems Yash Kataria is a real estate developer. The two have been together for almost a year. It seems he is good friends with Jackky Bhagnani who got the two introduced. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards complete winners list: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do make clean sweeps with lots of wins

Sadly, some of the comments left by people are quite nasty. Bhumi Pednekar has often been trolled by people and the comments section looks quite bad. It seems Yash Kataria and Bhumi Pednekar are very serious about one another. This is their first appearance together after the wedding reception. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and more divas who dared to wear the risquest outfits in recent times and totally slayed [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Bhumi Pednekar won laurels for her performance as Suman in Badhaai Do. The actress has some good projects lined up. From Bollywood, we have some actresses who chose partners from the world of real estate. One of the most notable ones is Parizaad Zorabian who is married to realty giant Boman Irani of Rustomjee Realty.