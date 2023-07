Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 34th birthday today, July 18, but not in a quintessential way. She has launched The Bhumi Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation aiming to conserve the environment, by empowering climate conservationists and reducing the effects of pollution. On her birthday morning, Bhumi announced the launch of The Bhumi Foundation in a series of Twitter threads. Besides being an actress, Bhumi has not forgotten her responsibility towards nature, reminding us to do the same. She kickstarted a Climate Warrior campaign in 2019, and The Bhumi Foundation is her next step toward environmental conservation. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar and rumoured beau Yash Kataria twin in black as they step out of dinner outing with friends [Watch Video]

Dropping a soothing, green, leaf-patterned poster on Twitter, with the name The Bhumi Foundation, written in a cursive font, Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, "On my birthday, with immense gratitude and love for the planet, it is my pleasure to initiate work towards The Bhumi Foundation: a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving our beautiful planet!"

https://twitter.com/bhumipednekar/status/1681159713692745729?s=20

Bhumi Pednekar on environmental conservation

In the following Twitter threads, Bhumi Pednekar shared her ideology toward environment protection as a “Climate Warrior.” She promised to give away a part of her remuneration to the Foundation for a better environment tomorrow. “As a Climate Warrior and a firm believer in environmental conservation, I have always dreamt of making a significant impact on our planet's well-being,” she said.

https://twitter.com/bhumipednekar/status/1681159717127852032

Bhumi Pednekar to give away part of her remuneration

“Going forward, a portion of my earnings will go towards The Bhumi Foundation through which I aim to empower organisations and fellow climate conservationists on their unified vision of working for the planet,” continued Bhumi Pednekar. “Need all your love, support & blessings as I embark on this new journey… Love, Bhumi,” tweeted Bhumi Pednekar on a concluding note.

https://twitter.com/bhumipednekar/status/1681159720969867264

https://twitter.com/bhumipednekar/status/1681159725025730562

Fans react to The Bhumi Foundation

Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative has been lauded by the Twitterati and her fans. “Happy birthday and best of luck,” wished one user. “Congratulations Bhumi ji... All the best... Jai Hind,” noted a second individual. “Keep up the good work,” came the words of encouragement from another. Someone else appreciated Bhumi’s efforts by adding a clapping hand emoji.

https://twitter.com/rohan_bhave/status/1681159950117261312

https://twitter.com/Abhimanyu_0408/status/1681160662138097666

https://twitter.com/BeingShafeeque/status/1681160385817350144

Bhumi Pednekar on being a Climate Warrior

Earlier, in an interview with Outlook, Bhumi Pednekar spilled the beans on how she was always conscious of “protecting the environment” while growing up. “I have been a climate warrior dedicated to bringing attention to how each one of us can help save the planet ever since and will continue to keep doing this,” she said.