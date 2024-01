BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam recently made headlines when it was stated that he had purchased a property worth a whopping amount of 11 crore, reported to be a house in Delhi. Following the news, social media users were busy speculating about Bhuvan's net worth, transitioning from a small YouTube channel owner to the owner of a lavish 11 crore house. However, in a recent update, the YouTuber turned actor refuted these speculations. Bhuvan clarified that he hasn't bought any property worth 11 crore. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to Dulquer Salmaan: A look at the biggest OTT debuts of 2023

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhuvan Bam straightforwardly denied the above speculations. He stated that the rumours of him buying a property worth 11 crore are false. While admitting that he did purchase a house, he emphasized that it's definitely not worth 11 crore. Bhuvan further expressed that he has no idea where this news originated from. He also mentioned that he didn't inform many of his relatives about the house purchase, as he wanted to keep the news under wraps for some time. However, after the rumours surfaced, Bhuvan received calls from a few relatives questioning why he didn't inform them about such a significant development. Bhuvan shared that while he is no longer carried away or overwhelmed by materialistic things, buying a house was definitely on his radar, and he is happy to have successfully realized that dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

While Bhuvan Bam is primarily known for his videos, his personal life came into the limelight in 2020 when he lost both his parents due to COVID-19. Bhuvan was extremely close to his parents, especially his mother. In one of his interviews, he expressed that the loss of parents is too immense to be put into words. He recently revealed that he has been in a relationship with his current girlfriend for the past 14 years.