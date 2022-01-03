The rise of Covid cases is once again putting everything on a halt. There have been revised protocols once again to fight this deadly virus. There are many states that have announced partial lockdown. While in our state there has been given a diktat of strict precautions amid COVID rise. There are lots of Bollywood celebs too who have been getting infected with this deadly virus. Today morning informed of him and his wife Priya Runchal testing covid positive, while too became the latest celeb to get infected. Bollwyoodlife exclusively told you that how 's starrer Gehraiyaan cast and crew members have been tested Covid positive, But there is no official statement on the same. And now the latest news is that makers who had planned a grand trailer launch for Gehraiyaan have cancelled all the plans. A well-placed source informs us, " The makers were supposed to launch the trailer in Alibaug, Mumbai as most of the portions of the film is shot there. The launch was on January 6 and it was going to be the biggest event o the beginning of the year. However due to the rise of COVID, they dropped the plan and will not do a grand trailer launch, but virtually they will do a press conference and show the trailer to the public". Also Read - After John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm infected' despite taking all precautions

The first look of Gehraiyaan showed the smoking ho chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. fans were going gaga over their sizzling chemistry and celebrating that Deepika donned bikini after ages in films and looked just HAWT! will be seen in a significant and never seen before avatar. Deepika Padukone had shared the glimpse of Gehraiyaan with the caption," A piece of my heart". Everyone was raving about how good she is looking. Many called her dreamy in the first look of Gehraiyaan. Also Read - 83: Ranveer Singh starrer to get an OTT release soon; but conditions apply