Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set for their first film release together with Fighter. The fans are enthralled to see them together. The trailer of Fighter was massive and the fans definitely cannot wait to see the magic that Hrithik and Deepika will bring on the screen together. But the sad news for the makers of the film is that it will not be released in the Gulf and has been banned. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is based on the fight between India and terrorism in Pakistan. The trailer shows that Hrithik’s character beats up the terrorist in Pakistan and reminds that Kashmir is India’s biggest treasure and Indians have given a bit of it to Pakistan and that’s why it’s POK. Fighter is an anti Pakistan. Also Read - Fighter Vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the trailer of the Hrithik Roshan actioner

Fighter have been refused to release in Gulf countries

The film being banned in the Gulf countries will definitely affect the box office collection worldwide. This happened after Salman Khan's Tiger 3 too denied a release. The film failed to create an impact at the box office across the globe. The reason behind the ban has bent been disclosed, but the tweet shared by Girish Johar, film business expert and producer reads," In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!". The statement about Fighter denied the release in Gulf countries is yet to be awaited. Also Read - Fighter star Hrithik Roshan's precious birthday gift to sister Sunaina wins netizens' hearts 'My gift to you this year...'

Fighter will be released on January 25, 2023, in India and it is stated that it might overpower the box office numbers of the latest blockbuster releases from Pathaan, Jawan to Animal. Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

