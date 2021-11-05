Just a day after Diwali, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in lead roles and directed by Rohit Shetty, has released in theatres. The film also starts Simmba Ranveer Singh and Singham Ajay Devgn in key roles and comes with the promise of creating a box office dhamaka. However, the film’s team may have a reason to worry. For any film to be touted as a big release or a big hit, the box office numbers of the opening day and opening weekend are very crucial. But a new development may just dampen the run. Also Read - Sooryavanshi full HD movie leaked online; Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif film available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

According to reports, the film Sooryavanshi has been victim of piracy and leaked online in full HD version for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites. Club this with audience's reluctance in going to the theatres with Covid-19 dangers still looming large, and the ongoing festive season where being with family and watching something in the safety of your home may be more tempting – may not be great news for Sooryavanshi. The film's opening day and opening weekend numbers at the box office may get affected and that is a huge cause of concern for the team.

The film is a fourth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe – with Singham 1 and 2 and Simmba. The cop drama has been one of the most awaited films in recent times, more so for the fact that it is the first Bollywood biggie to hit theatres post the pandemic. Unfortunately, the film is not the only one to fall prey to piracy. Other Diwali releases like Suriya's Jai Bhim, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have also been leaked online for free download and viewing on various torrent sites including Tamilrockers.

It is high time the film industry urges cyber cell to take stringent action against these online leaks which affect film business. Meanwhile, we urge users to watch films in theatres and only on authorised OTT platforms and stay away from consuming content from piracy websites.