BIG decision in the bail plea for Aryan Khan today; with 14-day judicial custody ending, will Shah Rukh Khan's son come home?

After multiple bail pleas have been rejected, Aryan Khan is up for another bail hearing today, 20th October. To jog your memory, the Mumbai court had agreed upon hearing his next bail plea today after rejecting his application on 13th and 14th October, with additional Session Judge VV Patil declaring that he would pass his judgement on 20th October.