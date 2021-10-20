Aryan Khan and his few friends, who were detained from aboard a cruise ship, remaining in judicial custody after being arrested by the NCB on drug charges has been the biggest talking point across the country, dividing people all over. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has surprisingly received multiple extensions of judicial custody for Shah Rukh Khan's son despite his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, having repeatedly appealed in the court for bail for their clients. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's arrest affects Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3; Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Sherlyn Chopra with Rs 50 crore defamation case

Well, after multiple bail pleas have been rejected, is up for another bail hearing today, 20th October. To jog your memory, the Mumbai court had agreed upon hearing his next bail plea today after rejecting his application on 13th and 14th October, with additional Session Judge VV Patil declaring that he would pass his judgement on 20th October. So, what will be the big decision in Aryan's bail plea today and will and Gauri Khan's son finally come home after – what many have claimed to be completely unfair – being kept in 14-day judicial custody, after already being in custody at the NCB office?

has been charged with with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Reportedly, the entire custody and subsequent interrogation of Shah Rukh Khan's son could be against the rules as there have apparently been no drugs that were recovered from his person or in his possession. Meanwhile, SRK sent Rs. 4500 to Aryan – the maximum amount allowed in jail – for his expenses after he wasn't allowed to received home-cooked meals.