The NDPS Court has given big relief to Rhea Chakraborty. After a span of ten months, her bank accounts have been defreezed by the NDPS Court. The actress had put in a plea a long time ago. She said she needed funds to support her expenses and that of her brother, Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty said that it became embarrassing for her as she could not withdraw funds. The actress has also put in a plea to get back her phone and laptop. The NDPS Court has asked Rhea Chakraborty to furnish an indemnity bond of Rs 10 lakh before it allows for the same.

The starlet and her younger brother, Showik spent more than two months in jail after the drug chats came to the fore. In July 2020, late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud. This led to the CBI Enquiry and even the ED got involved. The case was covered on primetime news channel for three months dissecting every aspect of the late actor's life. Rhea Chakraborty was taken in custody of the NCB after her chats allegedly revealed that she was an occasional user of marijuana.

Rhea Chakraborty said that it was not her but late Sushant Singh Rajput who was allegedly hooked to consumption of marijuana. She said that his doctors had told him to quit but the actor found it rather tough to kick off the habit. She also said that he got addicted during the making of Kedarnath. Around 10-12 allegedly involved in the drug peddling business were held by the NCB for different durations of time.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The CBI is still investigating the case. Now, they have approached an US based firm to get hold of all his deleted chats and posts on social media.