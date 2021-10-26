The cruise ship drugs case involving 's son is getting messier by each passing day. The star kid has been lodged in Arthur Road jail since October 8. His judicial custody got extended till October 30 and today, the Bombay High Court will hear his bail plea. A twist in tale was when a witness named Prabhakar Sail came forward to make some explosive claims about extortion. He came forward to reportedly claim that he overheard KP Gosavi (his employer) and one Sam D'Souza talking about a Rs 25 crore pay-off to let actor Shah Rukh Khan's son go. He also made some claims about NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Now, ahead of Aryan Khan's bail plea, WhatsApp chats exchanged between KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail have been leaked. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Seven-member strong legal team behind the fight for Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail today

In the alleged WhatsApp chats, it appears that KP Gosavi is instructing Prabhakar Sail to get the job done as reported by India Today. A few alleged photos from the raid have also made their way to the internet.

Drug bust case: Role of witness KP Gosavi under scanner. Take a look at this report. pic.twitter.com/Zu4gxJhnCy — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 26, 2021

Earlier, reports had it that KP Gosavi is willing to surrender ahead of UP Police in Lucknow. He is the man who took a selfie with Aryan Khan post the raid that had gone viral on social media.

Talking about Aryan Khan's bail plea, Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India, is set to represent the star kid in Bombay High Court. It remains to be seen if Shah Rukh Khan's son walks out of the jail today or not. Watch this space for more updates.