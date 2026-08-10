Bigg Boss 10 fame Lopamudra Raut's home BURGKED, police arrest suspect with Rs 76 lakh cash and gold

Bigg Boss 10 fame Lopamudra Raut's Santacruz home was burgled while she was away. Police arrested a Bihar man and recovered cash and gold worth Rs 76 lakh.

The Santacruz Police, together with the local Crime Branch, have solved the burglary case at the home of model and Bigg Boss 10 actress Lopamudra Raut, apprehending the main suspect.

Police recover stolen valuables totalling Rs 76 lakh

The arrested person has been identified as Chandan Kamlesh Mukhiya, a Bihar native, aged 26. Following his arrest, the police confiscated stolen valuables totalling Rs 76 lakh, including cash, gold jewellery, and gold biscuits.

Raut's Santacruz apartment was broken into when she was away from the city from June 20 to July 27. When she returned home, she found the burglary and filed a report with local police.

Investigators analysed CCTV video

To track down the offender, a combined squad of Santacruz Police Station and Crime Branch officers was created. Investigators analysed CCTV video from nearby locations, allowing them to identify Mukhiya and track him down to his birthplace in Bihar.

During interrogation, Mukhiya reportedly admitted to targeting the locked flat when Raut was out of town. According to police sources, the accused sought to use the stolen money to purchase land in his sister's name.

Mukhiya is presently in police custody as officials continue to investigate and retrieve the remaining stolen stuff.

Who is Lopamudra Raut?

Raut, recognised for her television work, represented India in Miss United Continents 2016 in Ecuador, where she finished second runner-up. She was also the second runner-up on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 10 (2016-2017). The actor also placed sixth in the adventurous reality program Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (2017).

Raut also participated in the online series The Verdict: State vs. Nanavati (2019).

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

