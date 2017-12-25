Bigg Boss 11 25th December 2017 Live updates: Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi get nominated and the housemates are treated to pizza for Christmas!

Tonight we have the Nomination special episode as Bigg Boss has a very wierd way of Nomination for the housemates today. We can also see some major drama for the night what with everyone wants to be safe and everyone wants everyone else to be nominated. Puneesh and Dadlani are seen pulling Vikas's leg who is seen mourning Arshi's departure. Vikas sadly shares with Priyank that he was looking for Arshi in the morning. Akash and Puneesh sing tu kal chala jayega inspired by Shilpa for Vikas. Shilpa and Priyank are seen pulling each others leg as they ask each other if the other wants to discuss nomination today. They all have learnt their lesson it seems as they do not want to discuss any nomination too. The nomination this time is something very interseting as Big Boss wants everyone to go in the dome and count as they keep track of time. Vikas and Hina remain safe but they can also distract the people going in. Vikas tries to give some strategies to Priyank as he warns him that he would throw water in it. Hina too gives some tips to Luv. They all agree that it is going to be very difficult. Also Read - Most popular TV personalities on social media: Kapil Sharma remains on top; Rubina Dilaik is out

Vikas thinks that Akash might just be able to get through as he keeps counting and has some madness. The first to get in is announced to be Puneesh and the others distract him and Hina goes on ahead to make him remember Bandgi so he is completely distracted. Shilpa takes the time to teach Akash some major lesson of counting. Luv gets Papayas for Puneesh who has some phobia to the fruit. Hina and Luv try feeding him Papaya. Shilpa and Akash continue rehearsing their technique. Shilpa promises to help Akash by counting outside. Hina tells Puneesh that it is 42 mins and this makes Puneesh press the buzzer, later though Hina tells to the camera that it was not 42mins and she just played it. Vikas and Priyank discuss how Shilpa, Puneesh and Akash have become a tough team as the two never tried to get Puneesh out. Hina decides to play the mean game to win it as she decides to deceive her friends by telling them that the time is up and making them trust her. Priyank is next as Akash disgust us all by farting inside. Akash request Shilpa to count for him as he has no concentration. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia gives a befitting reply to trolls who abuse her on Twitter — watch video

Akash is next as he confidently avoids counting. He sits singing rap as the housemates figure out that his counting is happening outside. They understand that Shilpa and Puneesh are counting outside. Vikas convinces Shilpa to drop the counting saying that they all might just lose the luxury budget as Akash is not counting. Priyank distracts Puneesh and they both lose it. Shilpa says that she would have helped Akash but he was actually not even attempting the task. Later as Akash gets out the HMs discuss that probably he might just turn out to be the lucky one and escape nomination. Shilpa says that Akash gets lucky always and even if he is nominated he will get saved. Next to get in is Luv Tyagi. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin helps Aly Goni and his family with Iftaari preparations and JASLY fans can't keep calm — watch video

Priyank is the one to distract him the most as he climbs the dome to scream at Luv. Vikas distracts Hina as Hina as always asks him to not come close to her-ughgh Hina! Later Shilpa carries Hina away as Vikas locks her inside. Vikas sprays something inside and Hina says this is Luv's kismat. Hina asks Luv to press the buzzer saying he has exceeded the count. Later Luv speaks of his strategy as he was shking his head as per the count but Hina says he made a blooper. Shilpa gets inside and they distract her taunting about being the mother. Puneesh and Akash sit counting for Shilpa as they keep distracting her. Hina tries telling Shilpa that her time is up but Shilpa is smarter. Shilpa hits the buzzer at her own time and later snaps at them all saying her counting went all wrong as they all screamed. Luv and Hina sit talking later about Priyank. Luv feels insulted by Priyank's taunting him for looking at girls. Luv decides to forget his friendship now on. Hina says that Priyank is a mean guy. Bigg Boss reprimand the housemates for trying to play with friendships in an individual task. Priyank and Luv are nominated for being the farthest from the scheduled time.

Akash Dadlani goes crazy with happiness as he runs around the house carrying Puneesh. Priyank and Luv are distraught at this nomination. Shilpa and Hina are amused at Dadlani's luck. Vikas and Priyank too discuss how the guy is lucky or blessed. Luv tells Hina that she had once told him that he will go nowhere till the 13th week. Hina tells him that he should have listenbed to her when she asked him to hit the button even though she distracted everyone. Vikas consoles the two boys saying one of them get to celebrate new year with their family. Hina gets a letter from Bigg Boss as she adds to the suspense saying she cannot say a word. Akash is tortured by the suspense as he thinks the nomination is still pending. Hina though reads the letter and announces a pizza party by Bigg Boss for Christmas. the housemates run to the store and get the pizzas and celebrate as Akash gets emotional seeing Pizza after long.