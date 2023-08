Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra has been making headlines recently for his incredible transformation. Over the past few months, he worked really hard to get himself in better shape, and he succeeded. Paras had gained some extra weight due to anxiety problems, but now he's back to looking fit. He even managed to get his six-pack abs back, or, as he jokingly puts it, the "frame" of his abs.

Paras Chhabra took steroids to get six-pack abs

Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra undergoes massive transformation; loses 25 kilos in his flab to fit journey [View Pic]

During an interview with ETimes, Paras shared his thoughts about having six- or eight-pack abs. He said, "It's not a healthy approach, and I've been down that road before, using steroids. I realized it wasn't right. I used to wear baggy clothes before, but now I'm back to rocking tight T-shirts. I'm enjoying my food and drinks while my trainer helps me exercise based on my diet and lifestyle. I'm really taking care of myself now." Also Read - Mahira Sharma hugs Sidharth Shukla’s mom as they meet at an orphanage; netizens want Rita Maa to stay away from her [Watch video]

The actor struggled with mental health

Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma mocked for wearing hot shorts with black satin shirt at airport; netizens ask 'why is wearing a night dress’

Trending Now

It's worth mentioning that the past few years have been quite tough for Paras due to his struggles with anxiety. Opening up about his mental health, he mentioned in an interview that he is finally feeling mentally strong again. He said that when he decided to consult a good doctor to address his anxiety, The doctor explained that what he was experiencing was normal, especially given his profession. The actors have unpredictable schedules, often juggling between projects with gaps in between. Paras said that the gap was a bit longer in his case.