Bigg Boss 15 season has been a terribly boring one. The only respite has come from the couple #TejRan who have created some romantic moments. Now, we have one more duo in form of Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh. We would have had three if Raqesh Bapat had not left due to his kidney problem. It is a known fact that a section of fans ship Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz together. The ship is named as #UmRash. The story started from Bigg Boss 13 when the two had a sweet interaction during the family round. Later, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Umar and Himanshi Khurana were all seen partying together. The friendship has continued on social media with them dropping likes for pics and videos.

Yesterday, there was a round where they had to indulge in a verbal duel in front of Ravi Dubey and Ravi Kissan. Again, Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty had some words for one another. Not one to back down, Umar Riaz gave it to the lady. A fan has captured Rashami Desai's reaction to this. Take a look at the pic below...

Look At #RashamiDesai When #UmarRiaz Is Destroying Shamita ?? This Ship Gonna Set This Season On Another Level I Bet ?? #BB15 #BBKingUmar #UmRash pic.twitter.com/QaHuh0OJX7 — Umar Riaz FC (Umarology)? (@AsadMalik1035) November 28, 2021

We can see that Rashami Desai is loving it. In fact, even Karan Kundrra also teased Umar Riaz calling Rashami Desai as Bhabhi on the show. We asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee if she will indulge in the match-making of Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. She told us, "Agar ho jaaye toh bahut hi accha hoga. I will be their best friend. Then, it will be #DevUmRash. Ho jaata hai toh accha hi hai," she said with a laugh. Rashami Desai has been single since her split with Arhaan Khan. On the other hand, Saba Khan dismissed rumours of Umar Riaz and her being in a romantic relationship.