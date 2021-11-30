Bigg Boss 15: Here's why Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash do not owe anyone any explanation on their love angle

There has been a lot of focus on the love story of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15. Almost everyone who has come as a guest or a wild card is raising aspersions on their love story. They are not the first couple to face this kind of censure. In Bigg Boss 13, people also called Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship as fake/showmance in the initial days. Even late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were questioned on what was the exact status of their relationship. In Bigg Boss 15, it was Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal who got judged for their equation. We could hear the housemates making snide comments about their jhatpat rishta inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Are Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh crossing their limits by treating non-VIPs as objects? Vote now

But any neutral viewer will say that the judgement thrown at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is downright derogatory. In fact, Tejasswi Prakash has answered some rather vitriolic comments with utmost grace. The questions in the media round were also low-key condescending and we wonder why the makers always want to put them in a spot. As much as they face flak for being fake, there is no denying that #TejRan is one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15, which is a bonafide flop show. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant spoke about her love-lapata and hinted that she is using it to get ahead on the show. It is a little strange since Tejasswi Prakash has had a successful career in the TV industry. Even Karan Kundrra is not a struggling artiste who is desperate to be seen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 58-59, Live Updates: Umar Riaz strongly opposes VIP members

Yes, the kind of content that Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra has given as a 'couple' may not have very satisfactory for many. The two have stayed away from blatant PDA like say, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. They are different personalities. It is visible that they make conscious efforts to mingle with the rest. Tejasswi Prakash might not be as expressive as Shehnaaz Gill but she is fully within her rights to do so. The two might have issues that they wish to address as they step into the outside world, which is a different ball game. Whether it is Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian or Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash forged some strong friendships. We wonder if people were blind to that or what? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh a cameraman of the show? The Real Khabri reveals a hilarious rumour doing the rounds

This term fake love angle is thrown across very freely on social media. But let us remind you that no fake love angle managed to strike a chord. The ones that have stood out are ones with real feelings. TejRan are pretty much honest, and it is heart-warming to see how Karan Kundrra is protective about his lady as she is on the receiving end of the hate comments.

We do not know what kind of solo game makers are expecting when zero efforts have been put in for good tasks or conceptualising the show. And if people feel that such demotivating tactics will work, well you're only increasing their popularity.