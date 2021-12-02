Bigg Boss 15 is seeing some hustle and bustle after the arrival of the new VIPs. The show was slammed by viewers this season as it had none of the elements that Bigg Boss is known for. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are doing most of the hard work. The show has got back some of its spice. Today, there is a task which will remind us of the snakes and ladders one in Bigg Boss 13. We remember how aggressive Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra had got in that one. This time, it is Pratik Sehajpal who will lock horns with Karan Kundrra. The two have a dirty fight and we feel it might start the biggest rivalry of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee after Shamita Shetty faints due to their MASSIVE fight

In the video, we will see Pratik Sehajpal burst into tears. He will say that he had the highest regard for Karan Kundrra but now he is totally shattered. Pratik tells Karan that whatever he is outside but he is a ghatiya person on the show. Things between the two have been bad ever since the task where he did a choke slam on Pratik Sehajpal. No one said anything to Karan Kundrra about that. This is how people reacted to the promo...

Pratik Sehajpal has also been a part of shows like Roadies where Karan Kundrra was his mentor. On the show, he has said that he respects Karan immensely. However, the equation between them has been far from smooth.