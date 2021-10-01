Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is coming from this weekend. Bhai began shooting for the show since yesterday. The extended promo is out and boy, he is looking all set for the kill. Salman Khan is seen dancing on songs like Jungle Hain Aadhi Raat Hai from Biwi No.1 and Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. We can see that Salman Khan is dancing with a number of kids. Dressed in a jacket with cargo pants, Salman Khan has his style intact. He says he is very eager to meet everyone and announces that he is the tiger of the jungle. This time the theme is very different and people have to struggle for the smallest of things. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Confirmed contestants, celeb guests, duration, punishments, where to watch online and all that you need to know about Salman Khan's show

The show had its launch in Nagpur at the Pench Jungle Camp. This time, people have to struggle for the smallest of things and tempers will rise and how. The makers have an interesting line up of people as well. We have Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundrra, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht and others on the show. In the promo, Salman Khan says Tiger multiple times and fans of the upcoming movie will also be happy.

Pictures of the house have also gone viral. The big names might not be as much as earlier seasons but people do have faves from the Bigg Boss OTT version. Let us see how things pan out on the show!