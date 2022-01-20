Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting. The finale is approaching, and the contestants are doing their best to enter the finale week. Now, according to a Telly Chakkar report, Tejasswi Prakash is the latest contestant to get ticket to finale. , Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and are already in the finale week. Tejasswi was a VIP before but was downgraded by Shamita Shetty. Shamita and Tejaswi have had multiple fights over this. Tejasswi told Shamita that she broke her trust. Now, it is also being reported that Nishant Bhat is also a VIP. Tejasswi is a strong contestant to win the trophy. Her game has been appreciated a lot. She is also in the news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Rashami Desai just SLAP Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Furious Devo screams 'How dare you touch me' – watch

Umar Riaz, who was eliminated from the show, has said that he did not create any love angle to survive in the show. Umar Riaz said that if he wanted to create, he would have done it way before when everyone did it. "Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time," said Umar in one of the interviews.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Abhijit Bichukale recently locked horns during a task. The contestants began strategising and making alliances before the task to increase the chances of their survival in the house. The task required them to collect the maximum amount of sponge balls and protect them from their opponents. During the task, Abhijit tried to snatch Tejasswi's bag of sponge which lead to a nasty fight between them. Tejasswi fell down as Abhijit tried to snatch her basket.

(With inputs from IANS)