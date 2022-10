Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be different in so many ways. For the first time, we will see Sumbul Touqeer's father coming on weekend ka vaar to expose Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Now, this has never happened before. In previous years, guests or family week would happen towards the end of the show. We do not know why the makers decided to do this. One of the reasons could be the fact that this alleged love story of Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot led to brutal trolling of the Imlie actress. Tina Dattaa had been playing the narrative of how she is attracted to Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's FAKE love exposed; viewers slam the couple and call the show 'faaltu'

Fans have felt that this is just too much. While we know that Sumbul Touqeer is much younger than the others, we have seen young people like on the show before. They feel makers are favouring Sumbul Touqeer too much. Take a look at the tweets...

??? pls, request

Don't give excuse of age. She is doing great with here work. She is very professional.. Don't reduce her achievements. Truth is #SumbulTouqeer is just a foolish person.

And remember no one called her, she herself went to Taina and Shalin to ruin herself — BurnoutCandle (@burnoutcandle) October 14, 2022

No heart feelings but why sambul father bashed Tina ? She is here to play game she is not her caretaker... his own daughter is not able to control her hormones!

He should have told his daughter where she is going wrong rather than putting it on other ✌️#BB16 — αpurvα?? (@theUnsungTweety) October 13, 2022

Uncle ko akkal hote toh apni beti ko bolte joh week ka 7-8 lakh charge kar rahi hai par gake khelne ke time pe badi didi yaad ajati hai... Toh #TinaDutta ko paise de de Sumbul ke woh guide kar degi chhoti si bacchi ko — (@NoFilter27) October 14, 2022

I think everyone collectively agrees she doesn’t belong in BB, but I wanna take solace in the fact that this is a huge lesson learned. From here on Sum and her team will be more careful while picking projects. #SumbulTouqeer — Floof (@RedB029) October 14, 2022

@ColorsTV kya kar re ho yaar ...

sab #BiggBoss16 me aye hai apna game khelne ke liya naki Sumbul ka babysitter banne.Tina kahi paar bhi galat nahi hai Wo bhi to apna game khel rahi hai. Aur #SumbulTouqeer to kuch bhi kaar nahi rahi hai usse use karke kya ho jayega.#TinaDutta pic.twitter.com/wZDZxpN31k — Reja Hossain (@RejaHossain999) October 14, 2022

I don't know what she is going through after all that she got to know..... But Sumbul as always you need to keep looking for times ahead & keep moving ahead!! Sending positive vibes ❤️❤️❤️❤️#SumbulTouqeerKhan#SumbulTouqeer

???????? pic.twitter.com/nlLPLGcuVX — Preeti R (@_reginaphalenge) October 14, 2022

Fans of Sumbul Touqeer have appreciated the move given the fact that she is young, and this could affect her career. But then, Bigg Boss is a toxic show and those who participate know the pitfalls too well.