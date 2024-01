Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. He managed to beat everyone and become the winner of the show. The latest season of Salman Khan's show saw some very big names entering the house. Actress Ankita Lokhande was one of them. The Pavitra Rishta star entered Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain. Though their fights grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Ankita and Vicky were considered to be among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Vicky Jain could not make it to top 5 but Ankita Lokhande did. She turned out to be the third runner up of Bigg Boss 17. It was anticipated that Ankita Lokhande will become the winner of Bigg Boss 17 but that did not happen. Now, the Pavitra Rishta actress has made her first social media post. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan to star in big Bollywood projects next?

Ankita Lokhande took to her social media accounts to talk about her Bigg Boss 17 journey. The actress shared pictured from the grand finale in which she can be seen with Salman Khan on stage. Ankita Lokhande has also shared a video that has Salman Khan stating that he is shocked with her elimination. He said that he thought that she would be the one to win Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan also said that by the time Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar would begin with their first projects after Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande would have already finished with two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Isha Malviya feels Abhishek Kumar was more deserving; Samarth Jurel expresses shock on Ankita's eviction [Watch]

In the caption, Ankita Lokhande mentioned that Bigg Boss 17's journey is something to be remembered and cherished for lifetime. She thanked Salman Khan for all the kind words.

While Munawar Faruqui won the show, a lot of fans were of an opinion that Ankita Lokhande deserved to win. Or at least be among the top two. But that did not happen. Ankita Lokhande's sister-in-law also expressed her disappointment over her elimination from the show and not being in top two.

