Bigg Boss 17 contestant KhanZaadi has made quite an impression. The rapper from Assam has impressed people with her rapping skills. Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi who was once great friends with Mannara Chopra has now bonded with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and others. On the show, people have made fun of KhanZaadi for saying that she is in pain. The lady suffers from ankylosing spondylitis and her doctor has confirmed the same. It seems KhanZaadi was bound on a wheelchair for more than three years. Netizens are upset that people are making fun of her being unaware of what exactly is the condition.

Abhishek Kumar has said that he feels guilty for hurting KhanZaadi and wants to talk to her again. He was taking tips from Neil Bhatt to sort out issues between them. Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra have made maximum fun of KhanZaadi. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Vicky Jain stood by her. This is how people slammed them on social media.

#khanzaadi stay strong? we know you r brave girl Dont losing hope❤️this shall to be pass We r expecting this wkw @ColorsTV show her doctor clarification clips in which he said she was suffered alot so the truth will outcome nd then she back to in the game ??#BIGGBOSS17 #bb17 — Sunpreet sany brar (@sany_brar) November 28, 2023

She wants footage !nd sympathy iska game ja to abhishek ki bitching krna hai ja bus sympathy lena hai !!pehle wheelchair par thi ab to theik hai na ..??har time natak ughhh..!

so irritatinf jis show ne itna kuch dia usi pe thuk rahi hai !fake aurat#AbhishekKumar — Abhishek ki Deewani ?? (@harleen74041953) November 28, 2023

I just hope this b!tch go through something #KhanZaadi has gone through, get humiliation in front of 10 PPL...get cornered by everyone n much worse..then she'll understand what real pain n mental trauma is!!

Be fkn human for once u piece of shit! https://t.co/THWC2fyrQo — ddeonu's noona? (@ddeonuislove) November 28, 2023

Mannara is vamp she claims to be friend and laughs at her own friend’s medical condition. Call others characterless and then cry about it if Ankita reveals it. #KhanZaadi — lilly (@lillybrunette4) November 28, 2023

We have to see if the makers address this kind of harassment in the coming days. Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a rather cruel season. There are no genuine bonds whatsoever in the show.