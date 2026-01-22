Bigg Boss 19 fame Neelam Giri to participate in Farah Khan’s show…: ‘Ready for…’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Neelam Giri is all set to be part of Farah Khan hosted The 50. Here is what the actress said about her participation.

Bigg Boss 19 fame Neelam Giri, who has a strong presence on social media and the Bhojpuri film industry, is all set to appear in Farah Khan’s show The 50. Neelam’s stint in Bigg Boss has made her one of the most loved contestants in the reality show. Her journey inside the show revealed her true personality and fans could witness her true self. She was seen having a good bond with Tanya Mittal inside the house. Now, after Bigg Boss, Neelam is all set to entertain audience with her talent in Farah Khan’s show. She announced the news of her participation through an Instagram post.

While sharing the announcement, the actress wrote on Instagram, “I’m really happy to be back with JioHotstar and Colors after Bigg Boss 19, but this time on a completely new reality show, The 50. I had a great journey inside the Bigg Boss house, and I’m excited to start something new. The audience showed me a lot of love, especially for moments like the ‘seedha jaake left le aur chai banna’ and I hope to create many more memorable moments here. I’m ready for the challenge, excited for the competition, and will give it my best on The 50.”

Her fans are equally excited for her new project as they showcased excitement and love for the actress. A user said, “Congratulations and best of luck.” Another wrote, “All the best neelamwa. From acha wala gunda fans.” A netizen wrote, “I'm excited to see once again a pure hearted true and nice person we will support you Neelam didi I'll hope you will win.” Another user wrote, “Very happy to see u again full support to you bas please Tanya ya uske jaisa koi mile to uske chakkar me apna game mat kharab karna.” A netizen wrote, “Waiting jaldi jaldi aao aur sabko jaake Chai pilao.”A user wrote, “Congratulations, & Best of luck.”

Apart from Neelam, Karan Patel is all set to participate in The 50. Other contestants like Faisal, Divya Agarrwal, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, Urvashi Dholakia, Khaanzadi, Dushyant Kukreja, Chahat Pandey, Ridhi Dogra and Shiv Thakare.

Talking about Neelam Giri's professional front, the actress has worked in movies like Izzat Ghar, Kalakand, Babul and Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala 3, to name a few.

The 50 show release date

The show is slated to be released on JioHotstar on February 1. Farah Khan is set to host the much anticipated show.

