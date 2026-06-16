Bigg Boss 20 LEAKS: Salman Khan shoot from Sept 21, Jannat Zubair and Awez Darbar among RUMORED names

Bigg Boss 20 rumors are in full swing with Salman Khan reportedly set to begin shooting from September 21, 2026, per Variety India. Read further to know everything we know so far.

Bigg Boss 20 LEAKS: Salman Khan shoot from Sept 21, Jannat Zubair and Awez Darbar among RUMORED names

Bigg Boss 20 is already making waves, and the season hasn’t even started. Fans are buzzing about Salman Khan’s return as host, and rumor mills are working overtime trying to guess the lineup. Officially, Colors and the show’s crew are staying silent, but production is reportedly full steam ahead. According to Variety India, if everything goes as planned, Salman picks up shooting around September 21, 2026. That means we’re looking at a late September or early October premiere, exactly what fans expect.

Salman Khan isn’t just the host, he’s the soul of Bigg Boss at this point. Even with his packed schedule, word is he’s coming back for season 20. Every year, his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes pull in the highest ratings, and producers are apparently working hard to lock down his schedule for September. If the pattern repeats, we’ll see promo teasers and contestant reveals start dropping not long after filming begins.

Leaked Contestant List Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Now, about the contestants, nobody’s confirmed, but that’s never stopped the guessing game. TV and social media are both flooded with predictions. The most talked-about names right now? Faisal Shaikh (better known as Mr. Faisu) tops a lot of lists. He’s been rumored for a while, and with his loyal Gen-Z followers, he’s an obvious choice. Jannat Zubair comes up every season; she’s a social media powerhouse, and her fans are convinced she’ll finally sign this year. Then there’s Anjali Arora, riding high after Lock Upp and a string of viral clips, and Awez Darbar, who already did a stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, moving to the Hindi version would be a big jump. Uorfi Javed, who briefly lit up Bigg Boss OTT 1, is another name everyone’s watching. If she comes back and lasts a full season, expect chaos and headlines. Ridhima Gupta is also floating around in the online lists.

Why This List Hits Different

Other names in the mix: Arbaz Patel, Bhagirath Bhatt, Bhavya Singh, Ruru Thakur, Tushar Karwar. None of these are locked in. A couple of those, Awez Darbar and Uorfi Javed already have Bigg Boss history. If either gets the nod again, the drama level goes up fast. Uorfi’s style and outspokenness would be a perfect fit for the show’s brand of mayhem. Of course, nothing’s confirmed. The channel’s keeping the cast under wraps, and most celebs deny everything until they walk through those big doors. Still, the speculation has fandoms going wild, and usually, some of the “leaked” names turn out to be true.

Salman’s September Schedule Leaks

If Salman starts shooting by September 21, trailers and teasers will hit TV and social media by mid-September, leading up to the usual glitzy premiere. The channel will probably stick to their mix of TV broadcasting and 24/7 digital feed. Nothing about this year’s theme has leaked yet, but the first promo usually drops some clues. With Bigg Boss OTT 4 wrapped up, the main TV edition gets everyone’s full attention.

What Happens Next

For now, all eyes are on the contestant list. The right mix of influencers, TV favorites, and wildcards is what keeps Bigg Boss fun. If even a few of these rumored names make it in, this season will be all over your feeds. Don’t expect the speculation to die down anytime soon, that’s half the fun.

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