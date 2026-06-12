Bigg Boss 20 updates: Salman Khan LOCKS Bigg Boss 20 dates, balances show with Nayanthara film shoot

Read further to know everything about the upcoming BB season, as Salman Khan will return to host Bigg Boss 20, with the show set to premiere on September 21, 2026.

Bigg Boss 20 updates: Salman Khan LOCKS Bigg Boss 20 dates, balances show with Nayanthara film shoot

Bigg Boss is back for its big 20th season, and yes, Salman Khan is holding onto the mic yet again. Variety India just broke the news: season 20 kicks off on September 21, 2026. After season 19 ended on a high, the team’s aiming to supersize everything this year. First, Salman’s packed schedule. Before he returns to reality TV, he wraps a major leg of his next action thriller, still hush-hush on the title. This one’s directed by Vamsi Paidipally with Nayanthara sharing the screen. People are especially hyped, considering it’s his next big flick after last year’s Tiger vs Pathaan.

His team’s got his days mapped out: the goal is to shoot as much of the film as possible before the Bigg Boss circus begins. Insiders say he’s blocked out mid-September through December, weekends for Bigg Boss, weekdays for the movie. It’s a juggling act, but if anyone can, it’s him.

Bigg Boss 20: What’s Different This Season

Season 19 got a big boost thanks to faces like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali. Ratings soared and the show trended almost nonstop. This time, though, producers want to up their game. Auditions are rolling, and they’re buzzing up TV celebs already, but that’s not the only trick up their sleeve. They want to bring in fresh names from reality shows, YouTubers, and even streaming series, anything to reel in that younger, digital crowd.

There’s also talk of inviting back some old favorites from past seasons, but nothing is official yet. They’re keeping the format and theme quiet for now. Don’t expect the final contestant list or big twists until we’re close to September.

Why Salman Khan Still Rules Bigg Boss

He’s been at it since season 4, and the show’s pretty much built around him. His no-nonsense ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes pull the highest numbers. He speaks his mind, connects with contestants (and the audience), and keeps the drama moving without letting it drag. He rarely misses a season, no matter his film commitments. Remember, he shot Bigg Boss while working on Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The crew bends over backward to match his calendar, often filming back-to-back when he’s free.

Salman’s Film Lineup: Maatrubhumi Update

On the film front, besides the Vamsi Paidipally project, Salman’s got another major project, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh co-starring, the film casts Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The project was first called Battle of Galwan, but on March 16, 2026, Salman shared the new poster and title, Maatrubhumi. The director said the change was intentional, explaining, “We registered both titles. But making the film, we saw it was about more than the battle, humanity and the silent struggles soldiers face.” The film’s had some delays, and there’s no release date yet, but fans have their fingers crossed for late 2026 or early 2027. Expect promotions to fire up once Salman wraps the action thriller.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss 20?

Back to Bigg Boss 20, Colors isn’t holding back. The house is getting a new look, the challenges will be bigger, and there’s even talk of international wildcards. The channel wants to crank up digital content too, with live feeds, behind-the-scenes clips, and audience polls on JioCinema so OTT fans stay glued.

Casting is key, just like last season. Season 19 worked because it mixed TV stars with social media sensations. Season 20 is doubling down, casting calls are out to MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla alumni, and popular YouTubers. Rumor is, some of them are already in early talks. As for Salman, it was never really in doubt. Every year, there are whispers about him stepping away, but he’s glued Bigg Boss to his personal brand. As one crew member put it, “The house doesn’t feel complete without him.” With filming starting in September, expect contestant teasers to drop late August.

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