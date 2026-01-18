Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Grand Finale date, timing to finalists, everything about Kiccha Sudeep’s show

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Kiccha Sudeep's hosted show is all set to have its grand finale soon. Here is everything to know about it. Read on.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Kiccha Sudeep’s hosted show is finally reaching its conclusion. The show, which began with 19 contestants, has narrowed down to 6 finalists. It has been a journey which is filled with high-voltage drama, controversies, friendships and rivalries. Now, as the show in the verge of culmination and is about to get its winner. It has been buzzing all over the internet, and fans cannot wait to see who will be the winner of the show. If you are the one who is waiting to watch the grand finale, then here is everything you need to know.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale, Date and Time

After four months of entertainment, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 will have its grand finale on January 18. The show will be hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. As per reports, the finale showdown will begin at 6 pm.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12?

Fans can watch the grand finale on Colors Kannada. The show will be streaming on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestants

The show featured RJ Amith, Ashwini Gowda, Spandana, Malu Nipanal, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Lakshmi, Dhruvanth Talwar, LM Karibasappa, Mallamma, Abhishek Shrikanth, Manju Bhashini, Rashika Shetty, Chandraprabha, Dhanush, Janhvi, Gilli Nata, Satish, Kavya, and ‘Cockroach’ Sudhi.

But only six contestants could reach the final goal. After several challenges, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finalists are Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu and Kavya Shaiva.

How to vote for your favourite contestants?

Viewers have to vote through JioHotstar. First, viewers have to open the streaming platform. Secondly, search for Bigg Boss Kannada 12, voting option will appear below the video player. Click the voting icon and then lastly select your favourite contestant. Note: Viewers can cast upto 99 votes to a particular contestant.

DYK the prize money of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner?

The winner of Kiccha Sudeep’s hosted show will win Rs 50 lakhs of cash prize along with the trophy. As per reports, the makers will introduce surprise twists related to prize money.

Who are likely to appear as guests in Bigg Boss Kannada 12?

Firstly, like the show’s format, all the eliminated contestants will be part of the Grand Finale as guests. Like other seasons, Kannada superstars may likely appear as guests. The finale will feature power-packed performances, fun games and much more.

