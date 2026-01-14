Bigg Boss Kannada season 12: Ashwini, Kavya or Dhruvanth; who is likely to be eliminated in mid-week eviction?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12: This week, a strong contestant has been lagging in terms of votes. Here is the name of the contestant who is likely to be shown the door this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12: Kiccha Sudeep hosted show has been getting intense with each passing time as just a few days are left for the grand finale. According to reports, there will be a mid-week eviction that will bring a new twist to the game ahead of the show’s grand finale. Notably, the streaming platform of the show, JioHotstar, closed the voting lines on January 13 at 6 pm, which means that who will be evicted this week is already decided by the audience. Seven contenders are in the race, but one of them has to pack their bags ahead of the finale.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 voting trends

Dhanush Gowda, who won a ticket to the finale, is safe and got direct entry into the top six. After this, Gilli, Ashwini, Kavya, Rakshitha, Raghu and Dhruvanth, are fighting for their spots. As per the voting trends, Dhruvanth reportedly has been lagging behind and could be the one who is likely to get evicted by mid-week. The other contestants have been gaining a good number of votes. Last week, Rashika Shetty got eliminated from the show. Her exit somewhat broke her in-house group and after the next elimination, it will be finalised who will be the top six contestants of this week.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 Grand Finale Date

There was uncertainty about whether the grand finale of the show would air on either January 18 or 21. Now it has been reported that Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is likely to go on air on January 18. The show had already been extended by two weeks beyond its 15-week original run. With mid-week eviction, the game is going to be more interesting and intensified. The remaining housemates will need every bit of audience backing they can get. The next few days will decide the ultimate showdown of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12.

This season, a total of 22 contestants have participated in the show, which includes Abhishek, Amit, Ashwini G, Ashwini S, Dhanush, Moon, Druvant, Gilly, Janhvi, Karibasappa, Poetry, Fog, Mallamma, Mallu, Raghavendra, Risha, Rakshita, Zodiac Sign, Satish, Sudhir, Suraj and Pulse. This year, the theme of the show is Expect The Unexpected. Not only that, this year the concept of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is the concept and joint of this season. The grand finale will premiere on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar.

