Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Anushree Mane to Sanket Pathak; a look at confirmed contestants list

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: This season, some of the most prominent faces are set to appear in the show as contestants. Read on.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is all set to premiere on January 11. While the names of some contestants have already been confirmed, others have been speculated. The show will be hosted by Ritesh Deshmukh. This time, the concept of the show will be unique like the other seasons. It is expected to show the concept of Heaven and Hell theme. This promises drama, unexpected twists and high voltage entertainment like every other season. What’s new? It's the contestant and their game plan.

Who is in Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

As per ETimes, the confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are Sagar Karande, Anushree Mane, Deepali Sayed and Sanket Pathak. Notably, Sagar is a popular Marathi comedy actor, who appeared in television shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. On the other hand, Anushree Mane is a Marathi actress who appeared in web series like Shala. Deepali Sayed is also a popular actress, who appeared in movies like Jau Tithe Khau, Kalshekar Aahet Ka?, Houn Jau De, Movie Shegavicha Yogi Gajanan and Ghungarachya Nadat, to name a few. At the same time, Sanket Pathak is known for his work in movies and shows like Dostigiri, Chhatriwali, Preet Ka Daman 2 and Rani Beti Raaj Karegi, to name a few.

TRENDING NOW

As four contestants are confirmed, there is a buzz about some celebrities as well. Some of them are Atharva Ruke, Gautami Patil, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Danny Pandit, Girija Oak, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar, and Vinayak Mali. However, there is no official confirmation about these names yet.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Date and Time

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will premiere on Sunday, January 11. The show will start premiering from 8 pm onwards on Colors Marathi. The episodes will simultaneously stream on JioHotstar. While announcing the release date and time, the channel wrote, “This year's game will shock everyone, Bigg Boss Marathi will open the door, game of luck will change! ?✨ 'Bigg Boss Marathi' from 11th January every night at 8 pm. Only on Colors Marathi and @jiohotstar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Fans are quite excited to see Ritesh as host again. A user said in the post, “Bhau kay entry ahe.” Another wrote, “Reel star anu naka.” An eager fan wrote, “Waiting waiting.” A fan said, “but the reason why this previous season ended in nimma is still not clear who thinks this season should be 100 days.” Fans reacted to the promo of the show with fire and heart emojis.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more