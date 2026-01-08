Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om co-star to participate in Ritesh Deshmukh-hosted show?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Amid the heavy buzz about the tentative contestant list, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan's co-star from Om Shanti Om is set to participate in the show. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is creating a buzz ahead of its premiere. The upcoming season of the show is expected to bring high-voltage drama, excitement, and entertainment, making it a much-talked-about show. Ritesh Deshmukh is all set to host this season. As the countdown officially began, there is a huge buzz about the contestant list. Social media has been buzzing with speculation. Amid the growing buzz, there is a name which emerged in the contestant list. A popular face from the Marathi and entertainment industry is expected to enter the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 date locked

The wait is finally over, the reality show is set to premiere on January 11 at 8 pm on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar. The digital availability ensures that fans won't miss any action, whether they choose to watch on TV or on OTT.

While sharing the post on social media, the channel wrote, “Maharashtra's storm will come, Grand Premiere's colourful ceremony will be celebrated... ?❤️ ? Bigg Boss Marathi will open the door, the game of fate will change! 'Big Boss Marathi' 11th January at 8 pm. Only on Colors Marathi and @jiohotstar.”

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 tentative contestant list

As per reports, some other names have also been speculated who are going to join the show, like Sagar Karande, Anushree Mane, Deepali Sayed and Sanket Pathak. As per reports, actor Vishal Kotian can also be seen in the upcoming season of the show. The names of the contestants will be confirmed only after the show premieres on Colors TV.

Shah Rukh Khan’s This co-star to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 6

As per a report by Pinkvilla, actor and filmmaker Shreyas Talpade is expected to enter Ritesh Deshmukh-hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Yes, this time, the show is going to be more interesting with Shreyas’s presence. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Over the years, Sheryas has made a solid name in the Marathi and Hindi film industry. He has worked in a wide range of films. But more noticeably, he was seen as Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in Om Shanti Om as Pappu Master. The film was released in theatres in 2007 and gave him huge fame in Bollywood. Apart from Om Shanti Om, he was part of many big films such as Golmaal Returns, Golmaal Again, Iqbal, Kapkapiii, Poster Boys, Emergency, Housefull 2 and Apna Sapna Money Money, to name a few.

