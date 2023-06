JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT gears up for its highly anticipated new season. However, recent developments suggest that the show might have some surprises up its sleeve. The latest twist to the tale is that JioCinema has not revealed all the participants of the show, leaving fans curious and excited about what's in store. The speculation comes from JioCinema`s recently provided unveil of the Bigg Boss OTT house, revealing various aspects of the meticulously designed set. However, keen-eyed fans noticed something intriguing - the number of beds featured exceeds the official sneak peek of participants shared by the platform. And if rumors are to be believed, the platform has kept a well-hidden secret of a prominent Bollywood actress who is set to enter the house.

Bigg Boss OTT is always known for its unexpected twists and turns, and it seems this season will be no different. As fans eagerly await the show's premiere, speculations continue to circulate, with various names being thrown around as potential surprise participants. Will the extra beds in the house be occupied by wildcards, secret entries, or surprise celebrities? Only time will tell! Or host Salman Khan!

Yes, this time, instead of Karan Johar, it is Salman Khan who is going to be hosting the OTT version. The promo and anthem song featuring him has already created quite a lot of excitement among the fans. The makers also introduced a few contestants but in a very secretive way. Fans are simply guessing which stars are going to enter the house. Just a few hours to go for all of us to know. Till then, brace yourself for nonstop entertainment and drama as Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 starts from June 17th, only on JioCinema, for free!