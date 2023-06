-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. Within just days of its release, the show has once again become the topic of discussion among the masses. With contestants Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani opening up about their now-bitter friendship, to the eviction of Puneet Kumar, in just 12 hours of entering the BB House, a lot has been happening in the show. Now, Aaliya, the estranged wife of Bollywood actor has come up with an interesting revelation about her husband. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui HITS back at trolls for his liplock with Avneet Kaur; calls younger generation 'nalli'

In a conversation with fellow contestant , Aaliya opened up about how she fell in love with Nawazuddin for the first time. Revisiting her past, Aaliya shared that she knew Nawazuddin’s brother, who was like an assistant to Nawauddin. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reveals how she will deal with Salman Khan's wrath; says, 'Galti karungi toh...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Aaliya on living with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother

Without citing the reasons, Aaliya revealed that after she was “kicked out” from her PG, Nawazuddin’s brother suggested that she stayed at their residence for some days, before Aaliya found a new place to live. Although the idea made her “uncomfortable” at first, her situation compelled her to shift with the two brothers. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination: Puneet Superstar gets thrown out of Salman Khan show within a day? Here's what we know

Trending Now

Aaliya calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s eyes sexy

Aaliya remembered that before meeting Nawazuddin in person, she saw the actor’s picture first. And the one thing that caught her attention was Nawazuddin’s “sexy” eyes. “I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes were very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey,” disclosed Aaliya.

Aaliya talks about the new man in her life

After Nawazuddin and Aaliya’s tumultuous separation, Aaliya found love for the second time. When Cyrus quizzed her about Aaliya’s mystery man, she revealed, “The second man is an Italian and he is very beautiful. There is no doubt about it.” Their love developed gradually. Aaliya added that her now-partner man was smitten by her eyes.

Elaborating on why she decided to enter this new relationship after 19 years, Aaliya said, “He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That’s why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn’t scared.” When Cyrus asked Aaliya about her marriage plans, Aaliya’s confirmed reply was that she will never get married in life. “There’s no trust in marriage anymore,” were her words.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya’s divorce timeline

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are presently undergoing divorce proceedings. Amid all the chaos, Aaliya wished to keep a “respectful” bond with Nawazuddin, for the sake of their kids.