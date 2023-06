Bigg Boss OTT 2 began on June 17 and the contestants are doing their best to make the show as entertaining as possible. From Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shanka to Bebika Dhurve - the contestants are trending on social media every day for some reason for the other. Within two weeks, three contestants have been eliminated. The latest one is Aaliya Siddiqui. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife had a pretty short stay in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Post her eviction, she spoke at length about her stay in the house, Pooja Bhatt, Salman Khan and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and their controversial past: Manisha Rani to Pooja Bhatt and more

Aaliya Siddiqui calls Salman Khan biased; Here's why

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Aaliya Siddiqui called Salman Khan biased. During the first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked Aaliya to not talk about her marital issues and divorce with Nawazuddin Siddiqui inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Over this, she felt that the host was biased and rather took Nawazuddin's side. She said everyone in the house talks about personal lives including Pooja Bhatt, but she was pointed out on the same. Aaliya who is a film producer was quoted saying, "Salman ji bilkul biased ho ke bole. Waha ek star ne ek star ka support kiya hai (He was totally biased there; he supported his colleague). That shows how one uses their power against others. I am not scared to say this as I know I wasn't wrong. Everyone on the show talks about their past, their lives. Pooja ji has, Falaq Naaz spoke about her brother and his time in jail."

Aaliya Siddiqui's thoughs on Pooja Bhatt

Aaliya Siddiqui also did not have good things to say about Pooja Bhatt. She said that she is the cause of all the negativity inside the house. Pooja Bhatt accused Aaliya of playing the victim card. They nominated each other and were always fighting. The eliminated contestant questioned why Pooja Bhatt was pointing fingers when she herself used Mahesh Bhatt's name. Aaliya said, "She used such a big statement for me and when I defended myself, she proudly said 'main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu'. Why would you do that? She herself is an actor and director and has been a star in her time. Why can't she play the game on her own merit?"