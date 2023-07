Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is enjoying its reign in the TRP charts. Earlier it was reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2 would be streaming for six weeks on JioCinema. However, in the latest episode, Salman Khan confirmed that the highly controversial yet entertaining show will be extended by two weeks. But, there’s more. According to reports, social media personality and actress Aashika Bhatia might be entering the BB House, as a wild card contestant. Aashika’s latest Instagram post also serves to be a major cue for her entry into the Salman Khan-led show.

Aashika Bhatia cryptic Instagram post

Yesterday, on July 11 Aashika Bhatia penned a cryptic note on Instagram, claiming that she will be taking a break from social media. “Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side. Love Aashika Bhatia,” wrote the internet personality. Soon after she shared the post, fans started speculating that Aashika’s sudden departure from social media platforms might be an indication of her entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2. In fact, upon closer inspection, one can also spot that in the caption, Aashika mentioned the word “bigg”, which resonates with Bigg Boss.

Fans react to Bigg Boss OTT 2

Fans have reacted to Aashika Bhatia’s post, almost convinced that she is a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. While one user pointed out, “Here she says about the other side which means she is definitely talking about Bigg Boss where we can see her true self,” another quipped, “She is going to Bigg Boss.” “Yes, hint de diya inhone, Bigg Boss me ayegi maybe as a wild card (Yes, she has given a hint. She will enter Bigg Biss as a wild card), noted a third individual.

Elvish Yadav in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Besides Aashika Bhatia, speculations are rife that YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be venturing into the BB House as a wild card contestant. However, till now, neither Aashika nor Elvish has commented on the matter.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, there are only eight contestants left in the reality show, namely Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar. Contestant Cyrus Broacha had to make an emergency exit following a familial issue.