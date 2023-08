Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a week away from its finale. On August 14, the show will get its winner. This Weekend Ka Vaar was the last one and it saw double elimination. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev got eliminated from the show. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Abhishek Malhan for his comments about his fan following. He was schooled over his 'arrogance' and 'attitude'. Today, in Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhishek Malhan seemed to have changed tune. Also Read - Friendship Day 2023: Shafaq Naaz reveals her closest friends from industry [EXCLUSIVE]

By the end of Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode, we saw Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve becoming friends. It was Fukra Insaan who reached out to Bebika Dhurve and stated that since only a few days are left in the house, he wants to have a clean slate with her. He said that he is sure that even after the show, he would stay in touch with her. Both of them said sorry to each other for all the fights and even hugged.

Apart from this, the another highlight of the episode was that Abhishek Malhan spoke to Elvish Yadav about negative PR. He said that he got to know something about Elvish Yadav. When probed, Abhishek Malhan said that from the day Elvish Yadav entered the show, his team started with negative PR against him. He said that he doesn't know whether he had planned it or not. Elvish Yadav denied all of it. Abhishek Malhan said that he doesn't believe it that he would plan something like that and would see once he steps out of the show.

Elvish Yadav's fans are not happy with the comment made by Abhishek Malhan. Check out Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan's conversation below:

The Real Face? Comes Out Finally, Kitna Hate and insecurity bhar rakhi hai bhai bande ne khud? #ElvishYadav ko leke. Nagative PR kon chala raha hai sab pata hai logo ko. No PR Only pyaar for Elvish Bhai. Comment ?

WE LOVE YOU ELVISH

Or?

You u fukra#AbhisekMalhan — Prankur Tiwari (@PrankurWorld) August 6, 2023

I was genuinely disappointed for the first time on #AbhisekMalhan that he passed soo harsh statement on #ElvishYadav that he hired a negative PR team for his against ?.That was soo hurtful. Elvish never expected that from Fukra Bhai . He was such genuine and pure hearted persn — Harshitha Seerapu (@Harsha_2025) August 6, 2023

Apart from these three, the other contestants in the race to win are Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani.