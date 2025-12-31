Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan NOT getting engaged to Jiya Shankar? Actress REVEALS...

Abhishek Jiya Engagement Rumours: Jiya and Abhishek competed in Bigg Boss OTT 2. They even collaborated on a song video, which increased talk about their romance. Jiya confirmed in 2024 that they had just been friends.

Jiya Shankar has denied reports that she is engaged to Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. The actress posted a romantic picture of herself with an unidentified male on her Instagram account on Tuesday night, implying that she is seeing someone else and not Abhishek Malhan. As they formed a romantic pose for the camera, the man was seen kissing Jiya's forehead in the photo.

Jiya referred to reports that she was engaged to Abhishek Malhan as "false" in the caption of her photo. “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!" she wrote.

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Malhan-Jiya Shankar engagement rumours

This occurred one day after Telly Khazana's widely shared article stated that Jiya and Abhishek are getting engaged and would probably get married shortly. But according to a number of other widely shared posts on X, the couple is already engaged.

Together, Jiya and Abhishek competed in Bigg Boss OTT 2. They even collaborated on a song video, which increased talk about their romance. Jiya confirmed in 2024 that they had just been friends.

What did Jiya say about Abhishek?

“Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, & even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works. I always assumed them making this sort of stuff for views, or I’ve no idea if someone pays for this s***, but if the blame comes on me with nasty comments on my character & family, then hear it, panda gang, I’M SELF MADE, LOUD & PROUD! I’m because of ME and not because of anyone else. Way above these CHEAP STUNTS! So stay in your lane & keep my mother’s & my name out of your filthy mouths," she had written.

Jiya Shankar workfront

Jiya Shankar has appeared in a number of films, including Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ved, Good Night India, Kaatelal and Sons, Pishachini, Queens Hain Hum, Virgin Bhasskar, Kanavu Variyam, Entha Andanga Unnave, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Hyderabad Love Story, among others. Her most recent major appearance was in Ved.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more