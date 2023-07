Bebika Dhurve is locked into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and entertaining the audience to the fullest with her appearance in the show, and no doubt many of the contestants are targeting her, and she is getting betrayed by some of her in-house close friends, but then too, she is standing one side with her strong points and powerful mindset. Currently, she's in the eyes of everyone watching the show as she has become one of the most favourite contestants this season, but what Jad Hadid is doing with her the recent episodes and the fans of Bebika are rooting massively for BB to take some strict steps against Jad, as he has been disrespecting her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 19 Highlights: Falaq Naaz tells Jad Hadid that his kid is watching the show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 new torture task

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, BB assigned a new torture task where the captain Jiya Shankar had to sit on a chair for 3 hours while the remaining contestants had to throw things at her. Whoever succeeds to move Jiya would become the new captain. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and others tried to move Jiya from the chair by flinging oil, chilli powder and other stuff. During all this. Jad couldn't bear Jiya's suffering, so he pushes the other contestants to express his anger. But what he did with Bebika is just disgusting.

Bebika accused Jad of disrespecting women



The situation turned worse after Jad told Jiya, "I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s." Bebika accused Jad of disrespecting women. This hurl of harsh words between both the housemates turned worse as Jad spat in Bebika's direction. This is not the first time Jad disrespected and crossed his limit in front of Bebika, before this incident he bared his b*tt in front of Bebika, which broke her from beneath. Which forced Bebika she decided to leave the house at the same moment by screaming and getting emotionally wracked. But she knows how to stay strong in this situation. Jad Hadid is not at all appreciated by other contestants for this kind of gesture.

Meanwhile, Bebika is surely appreciated by her fans. And Salman Khan also took a stand for her and settled Bebika Dhurve and made her a little better when Jad denude his b*tt in front of her. For more updates, stay tuned.