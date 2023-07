Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri is out of the show. She had a rather short stint on the show. Akanksha Puri has made headlines with her French kiss with Jad Hadid. The actress says that her real personality was taken as fake by the housemates and viewers. She tells us that everyone has taken on a character and is sticking by that on the show. Akanksha Puri revealed that after the show she would be friends with Abhishek Malhan. She said that he is looking like the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 from now. Akanksha Puri said that he is the most candid person. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 17 Highlights: Manisha Rani cries after being nominated; are Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev headed to being a new 'jodi'

The actress also revealed what is her current equation with Mika Singh. She said that they were still good friends. Akanksha Puri told us, "He is busy with his work, and so am I. We are not dating. Yes, we are still good friends. He is someone who has been with me through the years as a buddy. Mika Singh is a genuine human being." When we asked her if she would consider a future with him? "I believe your life partner should be someone who is a good friend. If we ever come closer in the future, then I would surely think about it. But nothing is happening as of now." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri reacts on Jad Hadid's 'bad kisser' comment; says, 'He told me he would love to....' [Exclusive]

Those who shipped Akanksha Puri with Jad Hadid will be sad to know that she does not intend to keep any kind of friendship. She says, "He flipped and was back-biting about me. I like people who says things on my face, and always take a stand for me." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jad Hadid as weak and fake, terms Bebika Dhurve as negative and vampish; says, 'Iska toh dukaan...' [Exclusive]

Akanksha Puri has a couple of songs and web series lined up. She tells us, "Thankfully I have always had work. I have two songs and web shows. I will be on a break for some time now. I did not think that my tenure on the show would be so limited. I had allotted dates at a later time. But yes, there is work coming up." Akanksha Puri was part of the show Vignaharta Ganesha on Sonu TV for a long time. She has done special songs in many South films as well.