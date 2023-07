The day 17 of Bigg Boss OTT starts with morning masti between Abdu Rozik, Jiya Shankar. Then, we have the nominations task. Being the captain, Abhishek Malhan is already safe from nominations. Jad Hadid stands nominated for his behaviour while Abdu Rozik is just a guest on the show. Avinash Sachdeva takes the name of Manisha Rani. He says that she is a hypocrite and puts on a fake act. He also takes the name of Cyrus Broacha. He says he is missing home even though he is the most well fed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri reacts on Jad Hadid's 'bad kisser' comment; says, 'He told me he would love to....' [Exclusive]

Bebika Dhurve takes the name of Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. She calls the former an opportunist and desperate for attention. Bebika says that Manisha Rani has a black heart. Dhurve says that Jiya is a weak contestant on the show. Cyrus Broacha takes the name of Avinash Sachdeva and Jiya. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jad Hadid as weak and fake, terms Bebika Dhurve as negative and vampish; says, 'Iska toh dukaan...' [Exclusive]

He says that Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are the two finalists of the show. Jiya takes the name of Bebika Dhurve and her good friend Avinash Sachdeva. Pooja Bhatt names Cyrus Broacha and Manisha Rani. She says she loved the old Manisha but now she is also playing a game. She says her clever and sly side has come out. Falaq Naaz names Manisha Rani saying she is irritating and lacks original ideas. Her second name is Cyrus Broacha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a liar; here's why

Trending Now

Jad Hadid takes the names of Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. He says he would like to nominate himself as he is upset with what he has done on the show. Later, when he gives his reasons for Pooja Bhatt Bigg Boss scolds him for taking his own name, and unnecessarily assuming high moral ground.

Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar have a war of words. The latter tells Manisha that she tends to butter up everyone. They fight over the onion task. Falaq Naaz tells Manisha she is a bad listener. Manisha Rani goes to a corner of the house and sobs. Pooja Bhatt tells Bebika Dhurve that she will not defend her unacceptable behaviour. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha discuss how rude Jiya Shankar can be in an argument. Abdu Rozik consoles a tearful Manisha Rani.

Before his exit, Abdu Rozik makes videos with Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar. Manisha showers him with kisses. Before that, Abhishek Malhan and Rozik discuss their top five. Jad Hadid tells Avinash Sachdev that he has seen a spark between Falaq Naaz and him.