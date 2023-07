Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a success. The show has got 4 billion minutes of watch time across 35 million viewers. Salman Khan announced that the show has got extension of two weeks. They will also bring in three new wildcards on the show. As of now, Abhishek Malhan is ruling whether it is on social media or on ground. He has the whole YouTuber community supporting him. Cyrus Broacha kept crying in front of Salman Khan to let him go out of the house. He told him that he would have to pay a penalty for the same. A clip from last night's episode has gone viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: While Cyrus Broacha begs to leave, these contestants managed to get voluntary exit from Salman Khan show

Quite a few fans of Salman Khan were upset seeing his shoddy styling for the episode. But what has gone viral is a clip where we can see a cigarette in the hand of Salman Khan. Fans are wondering if he smokes when he is interacting with the contestants. Others wondered if the reports of him quitting cigarettes was true or not. Many netizens are joking that someone on the editing table of the show might have lost his job. Take a look at the tweets...

Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants ?. Bechare ka job toh gaya ab. Fired! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/50oQGVfKNL — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2023

Hain ? Is this for real ? — Saket Tiwari (@Saketacular) July 9, 2023

E dekho bhai ott hai@kyabolunmain ? — ѕυρRαвнαт (@Suprabhat_Roy9) July 9, 2023

????????? Ciggerate nhi hai wo script hai roll ki gyi pocket mein rakhte hai pointer banake kuch bhi matlab — Krypt Armour (@ArmourKryp11019) July 9, 2023

Really? i thought it was fake — Pratik urf Rudra | Aditi ??? (@4Pratiksehajpal) July 9, 2023

It seems there won't be any elimination this week. On the other hand, three wild cards are going to be back inside the house. It seems Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve have got the least number of votes. The big development is that Avinash Sachdev has proposed to Falaq Naaz. He told her that he likes her, and wanted her to know it before he exited the place. Salman Khan has scolded Falaq Naaz for her under performance on the show.