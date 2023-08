'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has begun family week. The participants' families arrived to greet them during this time. The father of social media sensation Elvish Yadav visited the home. After a few weeks, Elvish broke down in tears when he finally saw his father. He gave his father a big hug and engaged him in a lengthy conversation. As soon as he came, Elvish's father set the scene with this. Manisha Rani was chastised by him for being close to his son. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Janardhan Dhurve predicts Elvish Yadav's wedding age, reveals Avinash Sachdev's dark and troubling past

Elvish Yadav's Father schools Manisha Rani

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here’s why Elvish Yadav may not win but THIS contestant may take the trophy

After greeting everyone inside the Bigg Boss house, Elvish's father immediately began pulling Manisha Rani. In addition to pulling, he started Manisha's class. Manisha was told by Elvish's father, "She has a quilt, and there is a stick. She is moving around like this while tying a quilt on her shoulder. She is neither covering it nor laying it down. You are completely perplexed. You have no idea what you're looking for. Set a clear position.

Manisha Rani seemed Sad listening to this.

At the same time, talking about kissing, he stated that Elvish are uncomfortable with such a thing. Manisha then responded, "Yes, I saw that Elvish is very decent." However, Manisha's response did not satisfy Elvish's father. He responds, I won't say decent. But if something doesn't look right, it probably isn't. This is a family-friendly program. Everyone in the house is looking. Anyway, we'll talk afterwards about this show. You'll travel to Gurgaon." Upon hearing this, Manisha Rani's expression lowered.

Manisha Rani sings for Elvish's father

At the time of leaving the house, when Manisha Rani was watching from a distance, Elvish called Manisha. Then his father said to Manisha, "Aana to systum ke neeche hi padega." Listening to this, Manisha Rani seemed shocked. When she went, she hugged Elvish's father and sang, "Suno sasur ji ab zid chhoro." On this Elvish, his father says," Dekh lo kahi Sanam Bewafa na ho jaye." Listening to this made every member laugh out loud in the house.