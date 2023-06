-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a never-before-seen eviction on Sunday, June 18. The reality television show that premiered on June 17, saw its first eviction, in just 12 hours. The contestant, who had to bid goodbye to the BB House, even before the show could have begun in full swing is comedian Puneet Kumar. In just a matter of hours after entering the show, Puneet got on the nerves of his housemates with his annoying tactics. He smeared toothpaste on his face and poured phenyl on his head, reports Hindustan Times. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid and says 'I love you'; Pooja Bhatt smirks

Ahead of making an entry to Bigg Boss OTT 2, Puneet, in an interview with The Indian Express priorly issued a warning to Salman Khan, conveying that his deeds would genuinely irritate the Bollywood actor. The comedian admitted that he is a huge fan of Salman Khan. But, he cautioned Salman to be wary of his feats, advising the actor to keep sufficient quantities of headache medicines with him.

Puneet Kumar cautioned Salman Khan of his annoying deeds

"I will caution him to have enough Disprin in stock. He would need one every time he hears me. He will definitely get irritated by my dialogues. I am sure he will question where the makers brought me from," shared Puneet.

In the same interaction, Puneet revealed that he was beyond excited to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Additionally, the comedian expressed his confidence that, unlike other participants, he had a “genuine” personality. He could not fake his emotions, emphasising that everything about him was real.

Puneet Kumar’s comments on Bigg Boss contestants

Speaking about the other Bigg Boss contestants, Puneet opined that a majority of them put on a fake persona, keeping their true colours a secret. He revealed that some contestants abuse one another and “insult women.” “But people know me as ‘Lord’ for a reason. I am an honest person and I am sure fans will vote for me because of these qualities,” said Puneet, back at that time.

Despite being hopeful about making it big in Bigg Boss OTT 2, ’s dreams were brutally crushed. His stint in the show was quite short-lived after his housemates declared they were unable to live in the same house with him.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. Other contestants in the controversial show include 's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, , , , and Falaq Naaz.