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  • Who is Falaq Naaz? Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame makes SHOCKING revelations about casting in TV shows; fans t...

Who is Falaq Naaz? Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame makes SHOCKING revelations about casting in TV shows; fans think she is SLAMMING Ekta Kapoor

Falaq Naazz, star of Bigg Boss OTT 2, claimed that a "hit producer" looks up an actor's kundali (birth chart) before hiring them. Although she didn't identify anyone, a lot of followers thought she was talking about Ekta Kapoor.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 17, 2026 8:36 AM IST

Who is Falaq Naaz? Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame makes SHOCKING revelations about casting in TV shows; fans think she is SLAMMING Ekta Kapoor

Falaq Naazz, a famous television actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame, has made grave accusations against a producer, saying that astrology is being employed throughout the casting process. The actress warned aspiring performers about a "new phase" in the business on social media on Sunday. “Ab ek naya daur chalu hua hai, ab aapki janm kundali (birth chart) dekh kar aapko kaam diya jayega,” said Falaq. Recalling an incident, she added, “Ek bhot hit producer hain unke yaha pe aisa hota hai.”

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Did Falaq Naaz take a dig at Ekta Kapoor?

Many social media users immediately assumed that she was talking to Ekta Kapoor, even though she did not mention any specific names. Falaq Naazz stated in the video that before starting a show, the producer supposedly shows a priest the actor's kundali, or birth chart. The actress went on to say that she has never collaborated with the producer since she does not like to participate in such activities. Falaq said that she has been in the business for around 14 or 15 years and that she thinks her acting abilities, rather than her kundali, are the reason she has been hired.

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How did fans react?

A user later shared Falaq’s video on a Reddit thread titled, “Ekta is casting actors based on Kundali right now... this woman gets on my nerve sometimes.”

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A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

Many internet users conjectured that Falaq was referring to Ekta Kapoor even though she did not identify anyone. One user commented, “Is this why Ekta offered a role to Tanya Mittal? Maybe she has a strong kundli because genuinely I don't like whatever acting she is doing even for ads.”

But in her video, Falaq made no mention of names. Another mentioned, "Even Iqbal Khan told once…that Ekta believes a lot in Kundli and those days actors were chosen depending on kundli and he laughingly said I wonder how I got in (sic)."

Falaq also voiced her severe disapproval of the said practice and questioned the notion of casting judgments based on astrology. “Kundali milake toh shaadiyan nahi chalti, tum show chalaoge? Seriously?” she said. The actress added that she would never want to be associated with such practices, stating, “I don’t want to be a part of whatever this is. I don’t want to be a part of this nonsense.”

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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