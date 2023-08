The current week marks the culmination of Bigg Boss OTT 2, with the highly anticipated finale scheduled for August 14, a Monday. Among the remaining contestants – Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Babika, and Pooja Bhatt – one will emerge as the victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on the upcoming Monday. The show has been generating significant buzz on social media, with an influx of pictures and videos capturing viewers' attention. However, A series of photos have surfaced, alleging that Pooja Bhatt possesses a mobile phone within the confines of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan's monologue on why he deserves to win over Elvish Yadav draws attention - do you agree? WATCH

Is Pooja Bhatt using the phone in the Bigg Boss house?

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets eliminated, Bebika Dhurve loses her cool on Abhishek Malhan for making fun of her trauma [Latest Updates]

This week Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been well-received by the audience, while concurrently, images have gone viral on social media, alleging that Pooja Bhatt might be surreptitiously using a mobile phone. This subject has garnered considerable attention, as the contestants have traditionally been banned from the external world during their time in the Bigg Boss house, strictly prohibited from any form of outside communication. The presence of a phone near Pooja Bhatt has sparked a social media controversy. A widely circulated photo depicts Pooja engaged in conversation with Babika Dhurve while seated on a garden sofa. Pooja is attired in a white shirt and black pants, while Babika is adorned in a satin green dress. Adjacent to Pooja, a mobile phone is clearly visible.

Checkout post;

Users react on Social media

Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their outrage over the image. One user's caption reads, 'Proof has finally emerged... This is the true face of Bigg Boss.' Another comment emphasises the influence of wealth, stating, 'Money talks.' A third user alludes to Elvish's suspicions about a phone, which appears to have been validated. However, some sceptics suggest that the images could have been manipulated.

The photo is edited

After investigation it was found that the Picture with a Phone besides #PoojaBhatt was edited by someone. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/ksfpSvPlzP — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 8, 2023

Amidst numerous user-shared photos, the 'Bigg Boss Khabri' social media page has also posted the same image, affirming after an investigation that the photo of Pooja Bhatt had been edited. The conclusion is that Pooja is devoid of a phone within the house.