Bigg Boss OTT season two is going to come soon. The platform and channel is planning to have it from July to September. Quite a few names are being discussed. It seems will make a comeback as the host. He was the host of the first season, which came in 2021. There were mixed reactions to his skills on Bigg Boss OTT 1. The channel is now finalizing names for this season. With Lock Upp 2 being postponed indefinitely, there are chances that Bigg Boss OTT 2 might start sooner than expected. Here are some more details...

MUNAWAR FARUQUI TO BE ON BIGG BOSS OTT 2

Munawar Faruqui has been approached by the makers for the show. This has been reported by Tellychakkar. He is the winner of Lock Upp. In fact, there were rumors that he would host Lock Upp 2 or be the jailor of the show. Last year, Munawar Faruqui could not make it to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as his visa was not approved due to the case against him. We have to see if he agrees to do the show. The names of Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma were also doing the rounds for Lock Upp 2. But the two ladies said they were not interested in the same.

BIGG BOSS OTT 1 WAS A HIT

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was a hit. The contestants Zeeshan Khan, Divya Aggarwal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Milind Gaba, , and Raqesh Bapat provided a lot of content. Divya Aggarwal was declared as the winner. Out of these, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also took part in Bigg Boss 15.

Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian. He is represented by the same agency as MC Stan. He has a lot of following in the youth. Let us see if he decides to go this show.