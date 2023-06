's estranged wife Aaliya has been roped in as a contestant for -hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the last couple of months, Nawazuddin and Aaliya frequented the headlines for their bitter marital discord. Both of them threw allegations at each other on social media as well. Now, the couple are heading for a divorce. Amidst divorce proceedings, it is confirmed that Aaliya will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya introduces her new 'friend'; fans of Sacred Games star assassinate her character

Jio Cinema released Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo

On Tuesday, June 13, Jio Cinema shared an intriguing promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although the makers dropped glimpses of the contestants in the promo, their faces were kept a secret to hide their identities. But, eagle-eyed viewers were keen enough to spot some known faces from the film and telly world in the video. One among them was Aaliya.

The promo captured Aaliya on the balcony of her apartment, speaking about her tumultuous marriage and constant tiffs with her husband. She lamented that during the course of her marriage, she was always regarded as the "star wife." Speaking about her relationship, Aaliya said, "When there is no respect in the relationship, that relationship weakens on its own."

Aaliya speaks about her marriage

Aaliya revealed that she endured several problems in her 19 years of marriage. Citing the reasons which made her decide, to open up about her marital problems on social media, Aaliya shared, "After a certain point, when you feel like the person you love is not listening to you, you start talking about it openly. And that’s what I did.”

The promo further revealed Aaliya flipping through some pictures of herself and her kids. Aaliya further disclosed that she accepted to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT to "erase" the bitter memory of her marriage. “I want to erase the shadow of my troubled marriage from my life. That is the reason I am here on Bigg Boss," she reasoned.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants

Besides Aaliya, the promo indicates that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also feature Sima Taparia, Manisha Rani, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani, and Falaq Naazz as the other participants. Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming on Jio Cinema on June 17.