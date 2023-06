Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has extended his support to Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani. Manisha has so far been a strong competitor at the BB House, giving a hard time to the other participants. She has been fulfilling the tasks given to her quite diligently. Amidst her stint in the BB house, Pawan Singh has dropped a video on Instagram, urging the entire “Bhojpuri family” to shower Manisha with love so that she emerges victorious from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Fans choose the real mastermind between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt; results will leave you stumped

Pawan Singh requests Bhojpuri family to support Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani’s team has re-shared Pawan Singh’s video on Instagram, penning a thank you note to the Bhojpuri actor for his support. “Thank you to THE KING OF BHOJPURI INDUSTRY, POWER STAR, SUPER STAR Mr Pawan Singhji! Hume bahot khushi hai ki aapka support mila rha hai Manisha Rani ko (Manisha Rani is happy that she is getting your support),” it read. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Aaliya Siddiqui BREAKS SILENCE on demanding alimony from Nawazuddin Siddiqui; makes THIS big clarification

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Rani (@manisharani002)

In the video, Pawan Singh can be seen facing the camera while in a car. Sporting a red tilak on his forehead, the actor addressed the masses, asking his Bhojpuri fans for a small request. Calling Manisha Rani “Bihar ki beti (Bihar’s daughter),” Pawan Singh expressed that he wished to see Manisha step out from Bigg Boss as a winner. And for that, the Satya actor urged the Bhojpuri industry and the entire Bhojpuri fraternity to vote for Manisha and stand by her side and lend their complete support. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Andy Kumar reacts to Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid's steamy kiss; says, 'Elimination se bachne ke...'

Trending Now

Manisha Rani speaks on running away from home

Apart from its controversial nature, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has also turned out to be a platform where the contestants speak about their personal lives. Earlier, in one of the episodes, Manisha Rani opened up about running away from home when her father forbid her from dancing. Although she wanted to learn how to dance, her father was completely opposed to the idea. To pursue her dream, Manisha left her home and boarded a train to Kolkata without a ticket. “I was so fearless... I stayed in a house that was in such bad condition and had mosquitoes,’ she recalled, as reported by ETimes.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan was released on June 17 on Jio Cinema. Other contestants in the show include Pooja Bhatt, Palak Purswani, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, and Akanksha Puri, among others. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya, who was also a part of the show was evicted a few days earlier.